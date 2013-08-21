Makers of MamaBear Family Safety App Offer Back to School Internet Safety Advice

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- Parents and children across America are gearing up for an exciting new school year. But with all the excitement also comes worry: How safe are their children in their kid’s new physical surroundings as well as their technological environment when using smartphones, computers and other connected devices?



Predators prey on children unprepared for the freedom a smartphone can bring. Bullying and other anti-social behavior can blossom in an unprotected social media environment.



To combat these threats to child safety and offer parents peace of mind, the makers of the MamaBear Family Safety app posted a blog post offering back to school safety tips that will ease parents' minds as they prepare for the transition into what will hopefully be a safe and successful academic year.



There are several precautions a parent can take at the start of a school year to keep children safe while allowing them the freedom of new physical boundaries as well as technological boundaries. The team at MamaBear offer five strategies that will help families gain awareness about their children's activities while also offering children the freedom to explore all the wonderful educational benefits that come with internet access and time away from home.



"We know how exciting but, understandably, nerve-racking the new school year is for both children and their parents," said MamaBear President Robyn Spoto. "In light of this, we want to help ease parents' minds and prepare for the new year by offering them some simple, easy-to-follow safety tips. We think parents will find these tips especially helpful as they strive to keep their children safe, happy and, of course, well-educated throughout the year."



Read the MamaBear Back to School Online Safety Tips blog post here.



About MamaBear

MamaBear is a cutting-edge, worry-free parenting app for Android phones and iPhones that provides real-time GPS child monitoring, email-based location alerts, driving alerts and a powerful set of social media monitoring tools. Since its initial launch in 2012, MamaBear has received extensive media coverage in the U.S. and has been downloaded all over the world. The app is available in the Google Play Store for Android phones and in the Apple App Store for iPhones.



The makers of MamaBear Family Safety App are a group of parents, digital visionaries and experienced technology entrepreneurs with a passion for fostering family unity and worry-free parenting. Their mission is to create tools that provide parents a peace of mind while giving children needed freedom. Their core values are to protect children and honor families, encouraging trust and respecting privacy.



The MamaBear team regularly blogs about a variety of issues affecting parents and their children, especially when it comes to family safety. Read the blog at mamabearapp.com/blog.



The newly updated MamaBear app is available for Android users on the Google Play store and for iOS users in the Apple App Store.



Learn more about the MamaBear Family Safety App at MamaBearApp.com or follow MamaBear on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and YouTube.