Hong Kong -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2013 -- Made for mounting the iPhone, or any smartphone of similar size, to a laptop the product is ideal for a MacBook, MacBook Air, an iPad, or new iMac. Essentially though, consumers will be able to mount their iPhone to any laptop with a slim monitor. “This will be a hit in the marketplace hands down.” said Dmitry, a representative of Quattroclamp. “We’re so confident that we’re asking that people support our goal of $10,000 for further development and get a clamp of their own ahead of schedule.”



Happy to send journalists and bloggers a free Quattroclamp for a test run, Quattroflex System - a young international company that designs unique accessories for mobile devices and creates applications for IOS — is now fine-tuning the prototype and choosing the best manufacturers. “We need 700 brand evangelists to bring the Quattroclamp to market.” added Dmitry.



The unique device can also be used with a standard thread 1/4 photographic tripod. And if needed, while using it in this capacity, two mobile devices can be held. In fact, given some ingenuity the Quattroclamp can be used on any other place where stabilization is needful for convenience sake. For instance, even held in the palm of the hand and grasped with the fingers, the clamp will assist the consumer while they play a game, or shoot a photo or a video with dexterity. “As we all know, with a steady hand, the mobile device produces a better end product.” said Dmitry



Shipping to Indiegogo supporters from China sometime in September of this year the nifty clamp can also be used as a stand for ANY the iPhone or ALL iPod Touch. The clamp allows ease of display as it can be used to stand the device in any direction either horizontal or vertical. It can also be used for carrying headphones, a headset, or a USB-cable.



