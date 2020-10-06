MAKESEND Introduces Bangkok and Greater Bangkok Same-Day Parcel Delivery Starting at Just 40B

Saimai, Thailand -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/06/2020 -- MAKESEND offers customers in Bangkok same-day delivery that includes free pick-up from the sender's address for 3 parcels or more. Pick-up time is from 8am-12pm, and delivery is guaranteed on the same day before 8pm. Prices for delivery start from just 40B.



Two types of delivery are available - ambient (room temperature) and temperature controlled delivery. The MAKESEND fleet includes a variety of transport vehicles, such as motorbikes, cars, and box trucks, allowing for parcels of most sizes to be delivered across Bangkok and the surrounding areas. A cash-on-delivery option is also available for receivers who want peace of mind.



MAKESEND is powered by AIRPORTELs, which is Thailand's No.1 Luggage Delivery and Storage service. Due to the COVID-19 travel restrictions, the company is leveraging its 5 years of logistics and delivery expertise to successfully pivot to domestic parcel delivery. In just the span of a few short months, MAKESEND has established itself as the go-to servicefor food-based businesses in Bangkok that want to send to their customers on the same day, but at a lower cost compared to on-demand services.



With the e-commerce industry booming in Thailand, MAKESEND believes that it is well positioned to ride on this growing need for parcel delivery services, especially for same-day deliveries.



"The new trend for logistics is same-day delivery, and we aim to eventually be able to offer this service for the whole of Thailand", said MAKESEND's CEO, Anan.



"12 hour delivery within China is already becoming the norm and we want to be able to replicate this level of service within Thailand too", he adds.



Customers can book MAKESEND's parcel delivery service through their website at https://www.makesend.asia/ or by adding their LINE account at @MAKESEND. More information about the service can also be found on https://www.facebook.com/MakesendTH.



