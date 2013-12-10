Makeup Coupons and Discounts at Afterglow Cosmetics at Its Biggest Sale Event Ever

Cary, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2013 -- To those who're disheartened for having lost out on Black Friday sales, Afterglow Cosmetics offers another opportunity to buy their award winning natural and organic makeup range at discounted prices. Buyers get to save almost 50% on the original price whilst shopping for products on display at afterglowcosmetics.com.



Makeup coupons can be sought from the Afterglow Cosmetic website. Users can also give away these coupons as eGift Certificates. And to help fans stay updated on the latest makeup tips, beauty fads, information on exclusive discounts and specials, they've introduced their new app available for Android and iPhone users.



Among their latest products include organic infused eco eye shadow. These are infused with acai berry and organic goji berry and excellent for sensitive eyes.



"This is your absolutely last chance to save on organic makeup. We have the best products including those for skin care, make up for your face, lips, eyes, etc. brushes, etc." says a spokesperson for the company. Theirs is the first certified gluten-free makeup.



"We have been certified by the Gluten-Free Certification Organization after inspecting the products and manufacturing facilities for presence of gluten," adds the spokesperson. In fact, the quest for gluten free products is a result of the Company Founder's search for organic products for her mother and sister who have Celiac Disease.



Their products do not contain gluten, bismuth oxychlorine, cornstarch, mercury, paraben, mineral oil, petro chemicals, carmine, phthalates, fragrance, nanos, lead, soy, or FD&C and lake dyes. Besides the above, none of the products are tested on animals- they're certified by PETA and Leaping Bunny.



About Afterglow Cosmetics

Afterglow Cosmetics is a US based cosmetic company noted for its all natural and organic make up and skin care products. The natural pigments in all of their products stay longer on the wearer and are safer for the skin and body.



To know more, visit, http://www.afterglowcosmetics.com