Fortune Business Insights™ in a recently published report, titled, "Makeup Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Extrait de Parfum, Eau de Perfume, Eau de Toilette, Eau de Cologne, and Eau Fraiche), Product (Mass and Premium), End-User (Men and Women), Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), and Regional Forecasts, 2019 – 2026."



Makeup Market Drivers and Restraint :



Increasing Demand from Collegians & Working Women to Drive Growth

In today's technology-driven world where almost every person is glued to a number of social media platforms, the adoption of makeup products is increasing at a fast pace. This growth is attributable to their capability to change the appearance of a person's face, skin, and body. According to one of our lead analysts, "Working women and collegians are the main consumers of these products as they utilize cosmetics extensively in their everyday lives to look presentable and elegant." Also, the availability of a wide range of products as per a consumer's skin tone is set to propel the makeup market growth in the coming years. They possess the ability of hiding scars, dark circle, discoloration on neck or face, as well as covering up acne. However, too much usage of makeup products can result in adverse effects, such as intoxication, redness, and allergies. It may hinder market growth.



List of Significant Manufacturers Makeup Market are:

- Estée Lauder Inc.

- Unilever

- L'Oréal Professional

- Revlon, Inc.

- Coty Inc.

- The Procter & Gamble Company

- Avon Products Inc.

- Shiseido Co., Ltd.

- Kao Corporation

- Other key market players



Regional Analysis-

North America to Dominate Backed by Rising Number of Beauty Salons

Geographically, the market is fragmented into Asia Pacific, North America, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, and Latin America. Amongst these, in 2018, North America procured USD 9.76 billion makeup market revenue. It would exhibit significant growth in the coming years on account of the availability of better infrastructure to develop innovative products, rising number of beauty salons, and high purchasing power of the masses.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to generate considerable revenue in the coming years because of the rising demand for makeup products from the emerging nations, such as India, Japan, Korea, and China. Additionally, increasing number of working-class population, rising disposable income, and rapid globalization would contribute to market growth.



Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Adopt the Strategy of Acquisition to Strengthen their Position

The market consists of several companies that are striving persistently to launch new products in order to cater to the rising needs of the consumers. They are also engaging in the strategy of acquisitions to expand their geographical presence. Below are a couple of the key industry developments:



Some of the key industry developments in the Makeup Market Include:

- August 2018: L'Oréal, a personal care company headquartered in France, successfully acquired Logocos Naturkosmetik AG, a provider of natural cosmetics based in Germany. This acquisition would enable the former in surging the sales of Logocos in the international market.

- September 2018: Shiseido Company, Limited, a multinational personal care company based in Japan, introduced its latest range of makeup products globally. This new collection consists of 21 products and 124 shades. It will be available under the SHISEIDO brand. The packaging of the products is based on modern Japanese culture. These include powders, inks, shimmering dews, and gels.



