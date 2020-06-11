Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2020 -- Latest released the research study on Global Makeup Sponge Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Makeup Sponge Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Makeup Sponge. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Colorbar Cosmetic Pvt Ltd. (India), MINISO (China), Vega (Canada), PAC Cosmetics (India), Yukigaya Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan), Hitachi Chemical Company Ltd. (Japan), Taiki Group (United States), Ariya Impex India Pvt. Ltd. (India), Shenzhen Karina Makeup tools Ltd. (China), Paris Presents Incorporated (United States) and Beautyblender (United Kingdom).



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Makeup Sponge Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



A makeup sponge, also known as a beauty blender, is a drop-shaped sponge that is used to apply makeup. Beautyblender is also a registered name. The original beauty blender was initially available in pink and has since been expanded to include lively, limited shades. The makeup sponge or beauty blender was invented in 2002 by a makeup artist named Rea Ann Silva. At that time, she was working on the set of a TV show called Girlfriends, cutting off the edges of disposable sponges that were traditionally used to apply stage makeup. By using these edgeless sponges, Silva was able to achieve a natural and flawless finish that transformed well on the HD TV. However, manually cutting the disposable sponges was very time-consuming. In 2003, with the help of another makeup artist named Veronica Lorenz, Silva started small-scale manufacture and sale of makeup sponges using a higher quality material than the disposable sponges that once inspired this product.



Market Drivers

- High Demand from Cosmetic Industry

- Changing Lifestyle Standard Fueled By Rising in Disposable Income

- Increasing Demand from the Working Women Population



Market Trend

- Growing Online Distribution Channel for the Makeup Sponges

- Emphasizing On the Marketing and Promotional Activities



Restraints

- Increasing Dominance of Local Players Products



Opportunities

- Rising Demand from End-User Industry

- Rising Demand from the Developing Economies

- Growing Cosmetic Industry around the World



Challenges

- Availabilities of Substitute



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



