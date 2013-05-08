Making Free Online Slideshows Using Social Photos and Favorite Music

Tel Aviv, Israel -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2013 -- short time after its release more than millions have witnessed the photos shared on Slide. ly’s website. The ease with which to operate it has given its users the ability to create a video in just 15 minutes according to Slide. ly sources. Anyone who wants to use it will find the application very user friendly. The product was created by Slide. ly to help anyone who wants to make a very presentable video with all the amenities of a professional touch.And Slide. ly is happy and thankful to the users for its success



Better still, Slide.ly wants to actively promote the slideshow building community at large, and they regularly promote the best and highest quality slideshows on the front page of the site for thousands of visitors to see.



To date, users of Slide.ly have created slideshows on just about everything and anything. From pictures of people sleeping, to pictures of celebrities, all neatly arranged into a slideshow format, users can expect to find everything. Slide.ly is also great for sharing personal pictures, or sharing special moments from a specific event, such as a wedding. Pictures of weddings can be arranged into a slideshow and then published for the world to see.



To learn more about Slide.ly, head over to: http://slide.ly/



About Slide.ly

Slide.ly is a fun and social way to instantly create beautiful slideshow videos using your favorite photos and music and share them quickly with your friends on all popular social websites.



Contact details

Ben S.

Email: Ben@easyhi.com

Website: http://slide.ly