Making Homes Affordable Helps Homeowners Make Sense Out of the Current Loan Modification Program

The Making Home Affordable Program was created by President Barack Obama as part of his comprehensive strategy to get the economy back on track. The program was designed to help 7 to 9 million families restructure or refinance their mortgages in an effort to avoid foreclosure.



But as can happen with government programs, there are many angles and facets and rules and regulations that homeowners should understand before making any loan modification. Finding the answers they need has typically taken hours as people spend hours calling banks for information.



A website is getting a lot of attention lately for its huge variety of educational and informative articles on the government loan modification program. Making Homes Affordable offers invaluable and helpful free information to the many people who are confused about the Making Home Affordable program, and has recently added in additional articles on topics like the HARP and HAFA plans.



“We are here to help consumers make important financial decisions concerning many of the current loan modification programs and we have tried to make the loan modification process easier by providing the information you need in one easy to use website,” it explained on the website.



Using the website is easy and user friendly; across the top of the homepage are over a dozen tabs, each featuring a different subject of interest that pertains to the program.



For example, clicking on the “Guidelines” tab brings up a lot of information about the economic stimulus package in detail, including links to specific aspects of the plan including the HARP program and HAMP program. Detailed yet easy-to-understand information on eligibility and verification is all explained on the page, as is an explanation of terms and procedures, payments, and other important aspects of the plan.



In addition to information on the HARP program, the website explains the HAFA program and the HAUP program. A frequently-asked-question section answers just about any inquiry a homeowner could have, and for those who are interested in the latest news about the Making Home Affordable Program, a News Updates tab brings up what is currently happening with the plan.



About Making Homes Affordable

Since its inception, Making Homes Affordable has strived to take the often-confusing Making Home Affordable Program and explain it in concise yet highly educational and informative articles. The website is free of charge to use, and is not connected with or endorsed by the U.S. Government. For more information on Making Homes Affordable, please visit http://www.making-homes-affordable.com/