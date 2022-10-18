Making Life Brighter Radio Features Psychic Lawyer Mark Anthony, Author of the AfterLife Frequency This Thursday October 20th

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2022 -- This Thursday October 20, 2022, Winifred Adams of Making Life Brighter Radio sits down with return guest, Psychic Lawyer Mark Anthony. Covering his latest best-selling book, The AfterLife Frequency and doing LIVE, On-Air readings for callers, Winifred and Mark will go into the success of his book and the latest projects he is doing.



Tune in on the Variety Channel on VoiceAmerica at 10am PST/1pm EST to Making Life Brighter Radio! Where we 'prepare you and the planet for The Golden Age!'



https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/2366/making-life-brighter