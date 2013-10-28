Making Memories with Bounce House Parties

Deerfield Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- Nothing spells fun at a children’s birthday party than having friends over, a couple of clowns and magicians, and a lot of good food. But the experience can be a lot more fun with the presence of a bounce house for everyone to enjoy. Fantasy Party Rentals offers their services for Bounce House Fort Lauderdale parties sparing no expense when it comes to matters of quality, variety and enjoyment.



Being a family owned business means that all needs and demands of each Bounce House South Florida party are understood and met with a smile. The wide array of bounce houses gives customers a more than enough to choose from and ensures that nobody gets bored from running up cushioned stairs, going down slick slopes and jumping into a world of fun. Customers can choose from simple four column, enclosed bounce houses to thematic classes depicting castles and even popular characters. As if that isn’t enough, there are also a number of combo packages that contain both bounce houses and slides.



The equipment is high quality and safe for everyone to use. This means there is no need to worry about the kids bouncing around and having a good time while the other guests are eating and relaxing. Aside from being safe, the equipment in use are kept in tip top condition, as well as up to date with the current trends and latest designs. All of their designs are approved for use in both private and public spaces, provided they do not come in conflict with rules and regulations of the area.



When a child’s birthday is coming up, there is no better party to throw than a Bounce House boca raton party. Fantasy World Rentals offers more than just value for money services, they offer the opportunity to forge precious memories with and for children making for some of the best times of their lives.