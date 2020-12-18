Making QuickBooks Password Recovery Issues a Little Less Wearisome

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2020 -- Stringent requirements for QuickBooks passwords have led to the rise in mismanagement, loss or forgotten passwords, experts say.



QuickBooks requires a password for each data file and with multiple company files, separate passwords would have to be set. The password requires a combination of least seven characters, including one uppercase letter and a number. QuickBooks also recommends a password change every ninety days.



Intuit recommends that a password contain a minimum of 8 characters. It further recommends that in order to increase complexity of the password, different types of characters should be used such as upper case letters, lower case letters, numbers and special characters - %#$@!*&.



Experts suggest not using real words as hacking software could easily detect whole words, and to avoid using the same password for multiple accounts.



In the case if a forgotten password, clicking on "I forgot my User ID or Password." On the QuickBooks "Sign In" section easily helps to recover the password by following the on-screen wizard to set up a new password or ID. In the case of a password reset, click on Company, go to "Set Up Users and Passwords," then click "Set Up Users." Provide the known password when prompted. Browse the User List and choose the one that needs changing. Click on "Edit User" and type the new password.



In the case of an unknown password, information would need to be verified in order to determine the identity and status. These included the License Number for the QuickBooks Desktop version, the email address associated with the app, ZIP code, name, and phone number.



If the password cannot be changed or the reset fails, the QuickBooks Password reset tool usually tends to be a helpful fix.



Sometimes users complain of errors such as "the old password you entered does not match your existing password" or "we're having trouble changing your password… you reset the Admin password using this QuickBooks license recently."



E-Tech's Password Recovery Service has the solution. The service will recover or reset your password from all versions of QuickBooks Data files. In case of a forgotten Administrator password, the service can recover or reset the password from the data file so you can open the file as the Administrator. This service works with all versions of QuickBooks including QuickBooks for Mac, QuickBooks Enterprise, Pro, and Premier.



More service specifications for the Password Recovery Service can be seen at https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-data-recovery/password-recovery/



