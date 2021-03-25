Making the Annulment Decision

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2021 -- The union is declared null and void with an annulment, which means there is no official evidence of it taking place. As a result, the reasons for annulment have been extremely restricted. A spouse must demonstrate to the court that the union was never valid, such as when both spouses were inebriated and unable to make sound decisions. An annulment could also be granted if one of the partners failed to disclose vital information, such as being already married or that one of them is below the age of consent.



Divorce ends a marriage while retaining its legal standing. And if a judge allows a divorce, the couple would have a formal record of their union. Former spouses must deal with a slew of major repercussions as a result of their divorce, including equitable distribution of marital property and, if necessary, child custody obligations.



Divorces and annulments share certain characteristics, such as allowing the pair to legally marry other individuals. In Florida, annulments seldom result in alimony payments or other property rights for former spouses; as an alternative, most courts empower former spouses to handle estate division on their own. Many successful annulment hearings occur early in the relationship, eliminating the need for the court to intervene.



This information is provided for educational or informational purposes only and should not be construed as legal advice. The information is not provided in the course of an attorney-client relationship and is not intended to substitute for legal advice.



