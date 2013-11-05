Making the World a Safer Place - healthandsafetytoday.com

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2013 -- Healthandsafetytoday.com wants to support Wayne Pfohl of Reno, Nevada, for the petition on change.org asking Big Cell Company CEOs to keep workers near the company’s cell antennas safe. Wayne worked for decades in the wireless networks division of the State of California as a manager of operations. He said he learned first-hand about the dangers of RF Radiation, and he understood how workers can be injured just doing their jobs near wireless antennas. So Wayne took it upon himself to make a stand.



Six minutes is a safety guideline published by the FCC in their document, 47 CFR 1.1310. This guideline was set to protect people working near cell antennas because of the RF Radiation that cell antennas give off. Frankly, six minutes is probably not even enough time to set up to do whatever job people might need to do near a cell antenna. Cell antennas are frequently located on rooftops and high on the sides of commercial buildings. People need to be protected and petitioning is the best way to get to Cell companies to listen.



Countless people work near cell antennas. Everyone needs to get the guide, Cell Antenna Dangers, and protect themselves. Cell Companies are refusing to release information or to protect workers (except their own) working near the antennas. Share post to help Wayne Pfohl spread the word and keep all workers safe. Support the petition, save lives.



http://www.change.org/petitions/big-cell-company-ceos-protect-everyone-working-near-your-cell-antennas



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