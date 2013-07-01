Making Their Presence Felt in Solwezi, Zambia, North Western Province Africa Is the Universal Life Church World Headquarters and Clergyman Tom Mushinge

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- The Universal Life Church World Headquarters has missionaries throughout the world. Many times missionaries do not get the recognition they deserve.



The Universal Life Church World Headquarters recently announced Reverend Dr Tom Nyembo Mushinge, OSM of Solwezi, Zambia North Western Province, Africa has been appointed Bishop in addition to being appointed to the Board of Directors for the local water utility company for the whole North Western Province over the next three years. This is a major accomplishment, but one that is well deserved as major strides have been made regarding sanitation issues overall, spearheaded by the efforts of Bishop Tom Nyembo Mushinge, OSM of the Universal Life Church World Headquarters. Bishop Mushinge is also an overseer for Springs of Worship Ministries International, based locally in Solwezi.



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President and Presiding Bishop of the Universal Life Church World Headquarters, Brother Michael stated: We are so very proud of Bishop Mushinge and the work he has done over the past several years. Look at the picture of this child pumping clean water from the well. Praise Jesus Christ, we will continue to help our Ministers and Missionaries throughout the world as they continue to accomplish the miracles that they are performing. It is absolutely incredible.



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters of Florida as the name implies is a worldwide Religious Non-Profit Organization that extends its reach to the ends of the earth and to every corner of the globe. The long and illustrious legacy of this institution is noted for its non-discrimination and acceptance of all faith based men or women who seek ordination as a Non-Denominational Minister and/or as an Independent Catholic Priest. The name proprietary to Christians and Catholics worldwide was first used by St Ignatius of Antioch. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters is also the home for the Universal Life Church Radio Network (ULC Radio Network), heard throughout the world anywhere the internet goes on PC's, laptops or whatever mobile device you may be listening too - truly making it "The Church Heard Around The World!" If you wish to become a minister, get ordained, serve as a wedding officiant or are just seeking a spiritual home? Please go their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com