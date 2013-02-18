Making Websites Simple Launches to Offer Beginner Step by Step Tutorials for Website Creation

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2013 -- Nowadays the website has take on the role of the business card- it is essential for anyone who wishes to be taken seriously in any industry to have an online presence to accredit their position in that industry and offer greater details on their contribution to it. A well produced website can create a positive image for a company or individual, and a poorly produced website can undermine them. Making Websites Simple is an online guide recently published to ensure that everyone can make a good looking website without falling into any hidden pitfalls.



The site takes the form of a narrative guide for how to create your own website that starts with the fundamentals and takes users through the fine details one at a time so as to ensure they are never overwhelmed by the complex but necessary processes involved.



It begins by talking about web hosting, then goes through all the necessary sign up steps before introducing WordPress, an easily customizable interface and design tool that allows for quick and easy updating. The site explains the sign up process and then the four steps to begin building the site using this freely available tool.



Once these have bases have been covered, the site introduces new topics like basic web development to further empower individuals to create and customize their website in a professional and timely manner.



A spokesperson for Making Websites Simple explained, “The author of the site is someone who has been there and done that and understands the anxiety and frustration that first-time web designers face. The steep learning curve can be very daunting, so the site takes pains to soften that gradient as much as possible and make web design an accessible experience for everyone, which will save many users huge costs on professional designers, who exploit this ignorance at a premium. If you want to know how to make your own website, then you’ll find more than you need; the website is soon to feature even more content that will further enhance the knowledge of regular visitors as we start to build up a following.”



