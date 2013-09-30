MAKO Surgical Corp. (NASDAQ:MAKO) Investor Alert: Takeover Faces Investigation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors, who currently hold shares of MAKO Surgical Corp. (NASDAQ:MAKO) shares, was announced concerning whether the takeover of MAKO Surgical Corp. by Stryker Corporation for $30.00 per NASDAQ:MAKO share is unfair to MAKO Surgical stockholders.



Investors who purchased shares of the MAKO Surgical Corp. (NASDAQ:MAKO) and currently hold any of those NASDAQ:MAKO shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain officers and directors of MAKO Surgical Corp. breached their fiduciary duties owed NASDAQ:MAKO investors in connection with the proposed acquisition.



On September 25, 2013, MAKO Surgical Corp. announced an agreement with Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK), by which Stryker Corporation will acquire all of the outstanding shares of MAKO Surgical Corp. (NASDAQ:MAKO) for $30.00 per share in cash, for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $1.65 billion.



However, given that NASDAQ:MAKO shares traded during 2012 as high as $43.75 per share, the investigation concerns whether the $30.00-offer is unfair to NASDAQ:MAKO stockholders. More specifically, the investigation concerns whether the MAKO Surgical Board of Directors undertook an adequate sales process, adequately shopped the company before entering into the transaction, maximized shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and acted in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



In addition, MAKO Surgical’s performance improved lately. For instance, MAKO Surgical Corp. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $44.3 million in 2010 to $102.72 million in 2012 and that its respective Net Loss declined from $38.69 million to $32.55 million.



On September 27, 2013, NASDAQ:MAKO shares closed at $29.48 per share.



Those who are current investors in MAKO Surgical Corp. (NASDAQ:MAKO) and purchased their MAKO Surgical shares prior to the announcement, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com