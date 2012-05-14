MAKO Surgical Corp. (NASDAQ:MAKO) Investor Files Lawsuit over Alleged Misleading Statements

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2012 -- An investor in NASDAQ:MAKO shares filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida against MAKO Surgical Corp. over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of MAKO Surgical Corp. (NASDAQ:MAKO), including but not limited to those who purchased NASDAQ:MAKO shares between January 9, 2012 and May 7, 2012, have certain options and for certain NASDAQ:MAKO investors are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: July 09, 2012. NASDAQ:MAKO stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint the plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of the common stock of MAKO Surgical Corporation (NASDAQ: MAKO) between January 9, 2012 and May 7, 2012, that MAKO Surgical Corp. and certain of its officers and executives violated that Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by issuing allegedly materially false and misleading statements regarding MAKO Surgical’s financials and future business prospects.



MAKO Surgical Corp. reported that its annual Revenue rose from $2.94million in 2008 to $84.51million in 2011 and that its Net Loss slightly decreased from $37.08million to $36.14million, respectively.



Shares of MAKO Surgical Corp. (NASDAQ:MAKO) rose from as low as $9.51 per share in October 2010 to as high as $42.15 per share in March 2012.



Then on May 7, 2012, MAKO Surgical Corp. reported its Operating Results for the First Quarter 2012. Despite that its first quarter 2012 revenue rose from its first quarter 2011, it dropped approximately 40% from the fourth quarter 2011.



Shares of MAKO Surgical Corp. (NASDAQ:MAKO) fell from $41.40 on May 4, 2012 to as low as $23.00 per share on May 11, 2012



Those who purchased shares of MAKO Surgical Corp. (NASDAQ:MAKO) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com