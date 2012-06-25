MAKO Surgical Corp. (NASDAQ:MAKO) Investor Lawsuit Deadline on July 9

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2012 -- A deadline is coming up on July 09, 2012 in the lawsuit filed for investors in NASDAQ:MAKO shares against MAKO Surgical Corp. over alleged securities laws violations.



Investors with a substantial investment in MAKO Surgical Corp. (NASDAQ:MAKO) shares between January 9, 2012 and May 7, 2012, should get active before the Deadline that is coming up on July 09, 2012, and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida the plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of MAKO Surgical Corp. (NASDAQ:MAKO) between January 9, 2012 and May 7, 2012, that MAKO Surgical Corp. and certain of its officers and executives violated that Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by issuing allegedly materially false and misleading statements regarding MAKO Surgical’s financials and future business prospects.



On May 7, 2012, MAKO Surgical Corp. reported its Operating Results for the First Quarter 2012. Despite that its first quarter 2012 revenue rose from its first quarter 2011, it dropped approximately 40% from the fourth quarter 2011.



Shares of MAKO Surgical Corp. (NASDAQ:MAKO) fell from $41.40 on May 4, 2012 to as low as $26.21 per share and closed on May 10, 2012, at $24.27 per share.



On June 22, 2012, NASDAQ:MAKO shares closed at $26.06 per share.



Those who purchased shares of MAKO Surgical Corp. (NASDAQ:MAKO), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



