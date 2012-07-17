Malaga Airport Adds New Runway, Doubles Their Flight Capacity

Andalusia, Spain -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2012 -- With its gorgeous scenery, historic landmarks and events, and delicious cuisine, Spain has seen a revival in its tourism industry.



This boost in visitors prompted Malaga Airport, Spain’s fourth busiest airport, to open a new terminal, Terminal 3, in 2010. The new terminal, which cost 410 million Euros to build, features 86 check-ins, 20 new boarding gates, 12 baggage reclaim carousels and the largest food hall in Europe.



To further accommodate the growing number of European and international travelers, Malaga Airport recently opened a new, second runway. The new runway is expected to double the airport’s flight capacity from 37 flights per hour to as many as 65 to 70 flights per hour.



“Last year, some 12.8 million passengers passed through the gates of Malaga Airport and this year a second runway finally opened in May to cope with the year-on-year increase of passenger numbers,” states AirportMalaga.net. “As one of Spain’s busiest airports, the new runway will help allow Malaga Airport to continue to grow and service the flourishing tourism population.”



Located approximately 8 km or 5 miles southwest of the city of Malaga, Malaga Airport services more than 60 countries and is said to be one of Spain’s most important tourist gateways. The airport has links to 20 cities throughout Spain and more than 100 major cities in Europe.



