Malan Breton Introduces Fall 2013 Collections at New York Fashion Week

NYC, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2013 -- Malan Breton will present his F/W 2013 men's and women's collections. The sultry, playfulness of the 1950's blonde bombshell Marilyn Monroe inspires the palette for Malan Breton Fall 2013, with tapered gowns, suiting and sportswear in chiffon, faille and silk of all weights and structures. The foundation plays an important part in this collection and this season Malan Breton returns to his roots in couture inspired by his mentor Scaasi.



For Men a whimsical but sleek edge gives way to the garments inspired by the era of Studio 54 and the old Hollywood styling of the legendary Cary Grant. A Saville Row element is present, one he cultivated at Turnbull & Asser (By Appointment to H.R.H. The Prince of Wales Shirtmakers). In tech fabrics and silk Malan introduces a new option to men's looks and gives day and evening a sportif vibe.



Malan Breton also introduces the first of his new licenses of men's and women's outerwear. With hair sculpted by the L'Oreal Pro Team, faces created by Mehron makeup, and nails by Finger Fitness Nail Spa.



To complete his vision for fall 2013. Malan will include Marilyn Monroe Jewelry™, Jewelry Television, luxury lingerie company Chantelle Paris, Batiste Dry Shampoo, Brooklyn Spectacles, GOLDTOE Socks, H.H. Brown Shoe Company, Harbor Footwear Group, with his dear friend Aviva Drescher in support of the One Step Ahead Foundation.



Marilyn Monroe Jewelry™



Introducing Marilyn Monroe Jewelry™. The Collection is designed to embody the style, beauty, and elegance of an icon. Marilyn Monroe jewelry features two collections: The 1926 Collection™ and The 1951 Collection™. The 1926 Collection™ features substantial bronze mountings that are richly covered in 14kt yellow gold, or in brilliant rhodium, then set with sparkling crystals and faux pearls. The 1951 Collection™ features luscious sterling silver mountings that are richly covered in 14kt yellow gold, or in brilliant rhodium, then set with twinkling Bella Luce® stones.



Find it on Jewelry Television http://www.jtv.com/



Chantelle Paris



Since 1876 Chantelle has developed an exceptional know-how. The craft, extpertise and "secret" are passed on from a generation of seamstresses throughout the years. This offers women everyday undergarments made of rich fabrics and with the most precise fit, similar to Couture design. Parisian, bold, spontaneous...The French allure cannot be explained. http://www.chantelle.com



Batiste Dry Shampoo



Batiste Dry Shampoo instantly refreshes your hair between washes, leaving it feeling gorgeously clean and fresh with added body and texture. Simply spray your roots, massage in and style. Make everyday a fabulous hair day with Batiste. Try it dry! http://www.batistehair.com/



Brooklyn Spectacles



Brooklyn Spectacles is about bold designs, quality craftsmanship and a comfortable fit. Our mission is to design eyewear that's stylish, interesting and technologically advanced. We are here to add some fun and to accessorize your everyday glasses. http://brooklynspectacles.com/



Aviva Drescher and the One Step Ahead Foundation



As the National Spokesperson for the One Step Ahead Foundation Aviva helps other amputees cope with losing a limb. At six years-old, Aviva herself was in a tragic accident and as a result her left leg was amputated. She has never let this tragedy define who she is and has made it her life's mission to counsel others with the same obstacles.



The One Step Ahead Foundation is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to giving children with limb loss positive experiences to build confidence, courage, and friendship, increase self-esteem, and create a better sense of self-worth all while giving them a positive experience they will use throughout the rest of their lives. The organization also focuses on helping children get prosthetic limbs who could not otherwise afford them.



For more information, visit: http://onestepaheadfoundation.wordpress.com/



Contact

Bonnie Bien - LA Presse PR

NYC, NY

bonnie@lapressepr.com