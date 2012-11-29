Malaysia Consumer Electronics Report Q4 2012 - New Market Report Now Available

Fast Market Research recommends "Malaysia Consumer Electronics Report Q4 2012" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2012 -- BMI View: We project that Malaysian consumer electronics spending will grow by about 7% in US dollar terms during 2012 to US$8.4bn, with strong sales of smartphones and LED TV sets reported in Q112. Despite a sharp moderation in consumer demand apparent in early 2012, we still expect that sales will remain relatively robust in these key consumer electronics product segments. However, growth in consumer goods imports slowed for the fourth consecutive month from 33.1% y-o-y in September to 19.9% in December and growth in outstanding credit card balances has also remained on a steady downtrend since January 2011. We expect this trend to continue as growing concerns over the outlook for employment in the export sector weigh on consumer confidence. Malaysia has also emerged as one of the fastest-growing regional smartphone markets and vendors will look to product innovation to drive revenue, with growth areas also including tablets and smart TV sets.
Headline Expenditure Projections
Computer Hardware Sales: US$2.6bn in 2011 to US$2.7bn in 2012, +5% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms unchanged, despite an expected moderation in economic growth and PC sales will be supported by the government's push for greater broadband penetration.
AV Sales: US$3.7bn in 2011 to US$3.9bn in 2012, +6% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms downwardly revised due to macroeconomic factors with TV sets expected to provide the most dynamic development.
Handset Sales: US$1.4bn in 2011 to US$1.6bn in 2012, +13 in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms upwardly revised due to analyst modification with smartphones the main revenue growth driver.
Risk/Reward Rating:
Malaysia's score was 62.5 out of 100.0, which gave it fourth place in our latest Asia CE RRR table. BMI expects rising Malaysia to remain a growth market, with rising penetration of consumer electronics devices such as smartphones and flat-screen TV sets.
Key Trends & Developments
- In 2012 Malaysian PC sales will be supported by the government's push for greater broadband penetration and it has set an optimistic target of 75% by 2015. Malaysia's IT market is distinguished by a marked digital divide, which effectively creates two separate markets. In the Klang Valley area around Kuala Lumpur, a mature urban population surpasses even some developed nations in terms of IT adoption on some indicators.
