Kuala Lumpur, MY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- SKT Solutions Announces Range of Incorporation and Corporate Secretarial Services on its Online Store; No Hidden Charges Such as Secretarial Fees; Company Offers Six-month Secretarial Retainer Service Worth RM 381 For Shelf Companies Free.



Malaysian firm SKT Solutions has announced a range of services, including registration of new company, corporate secretarial services and ready made/shelf companies on its online store, with straight forward fees and no hidden costs.



Malaysian firm SKT Solutions Sdn. Bhd. has announced a range of services on its online store, where users can log in and shop for services such as registration of new company, corporate secretarial services and ready made or shelf companies. Unlike other incorporations, the company has a direct approach to announcement of fees on its website, and has no hidden or separate charges.



For instance, the total fee and disbursement for registration of a new SDN.BHD. company is RM 2,380. The break-up of the overall cost has also been put up very clearly on the website. The company also makes it clear on its website that there is a surcharge of RM 200 for company registration owned fully by a foreigner. The surcharge for company registration over four persons in total is RM 100. The surcharge for company where any one of the shareholder is a corporate shareholder is RM 100. There are certain free services such as secretary retainer fee for 12 months, two free directors’ resolutions, and five sets of full certified forms among others.



Several Malaysian services firms, points out a highly-placed official at SKT Solutions, charge separately for secretarial duties. There are many hidden costs in terms of services offered, he adds, emphasising that SKT Solutions has a direct straightforward approach to incorporation services. He explains that when an individual purchases a Malaysian ready made or shelf company through SKT Solutions Sdn. Bhd, there are multiple benefits because the latter is familiar with business practices and laws prevalent in Malaysia. The selling price for a shelf company is RM 2,490 additional surcharges for certain scenarios.



Also, individuals who register a shelf company get the benefit of a company secretary for absolutely no additional charges. The company offers a six-month secretarial retainer fee worth RM 381 for free, for those buying shelf companies. These benefits, the official say, are absent or chargeable in other incorporations offering similar services. All that users need to do is sign in on the SKT Solutions website, drag and drop services of their choice and shop away.



About SKT Solutions Sdn. Bhd

SKT Solutions Sdn. Bhd (http://sktsolution.com/) is a Malaysian company that offers services such as registration of a new company, corporate secretarial and ready made or shelf companies. The company can be found at sktsolution.com