Malaysia Information Technology Report Q3 2012 - New Market Research Report

Fast Market Research recommends "Malaysia Information Technology Report Q3 2012" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2012 -- BMI View: Malaysian IT spending is expected to reach US$5.2bn in 2012, up 6%, despite the economic headwinds from the Eurozone and the US. Demand is expected to stay resilient overall, even as economic growth moderates. There should be several areas of opportunity, particularly in key spending verticals such as telecoms, and a new government Digital Malaysia Plan is expected to be unveiled in 2012.
Spending on IT products and services should be boosted by growing interest in cloud computing, and ICT-friendly budget measures, but much will depend on confidence in a sustainable economic recovery.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Headline Expenditure Projections
Computer hardware sales: US$2.6bn in 2011 to US$2.7bn in 2012, +5% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms unchanged, despite an expected moderation in economic growth and PC sales will be supported by the government's push for greater broadband penetration.
Software sales: US$812mn in 2011 to US$871mn in 2012, +7% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms increased due to analyst modification and E-business applications such as enterprise resource planning (ERP) and CRM are becoming increasingly popular in the business market.
IT Services sales: US$1.5bn in 2011 to US$1.6bn in 2012, +8% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms unchanged with government accounting for about 15% of Malaysian IT spending.
Risk/Reward Ratings: Malaysia's score was 51.7 out of 100.0. Malaysia ranks fifth in our latest Asia RRR table, behind developed markets such as Singapore and Australia, but ahead of ASEAN regional peers such as Thailand, Philippines and Vietnam. Its overall rating was boosted by relatively high 'country structure' and 'market risk' scores.
Key Trends & Developments
- In 2012 the government is expected to launch its latest Digital Malaysia Masterplan to drive the next stage of development of Malaysia's ICT sector. The plan will propose a number of measures to strengthen Malaysia's ICT ecosystem, including talent development, as well as stimulating demand by consumers and businesses for ICT products and services. Encouraging the creation of more local applications for cloud computing is expected to be one focus of the Digital Malaysia plan. The government's plan to develop a national cloud computing programme should also drive opportunities in this key emerging area for vendors
- In 2012 Malaysian PC sales will be supported by the government's push for greater broadband penetration, for which an optimistic target of 75% by 2015 has been set. Malaysia's IT market is distinguished by a marked digital divide, which effectively creates two separate markets. In the Klang Valley area around Kuala Lumpur, a mature urban population surpasses even some developed nations in terms of IT adoption on some indicators.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Computer Technology research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Egypt Information Technology Report Q3 2012
- Turkey Information Technology Report Q3 2012
- Poland Information Technology Report Q3 2012
- Mexico Information Technology Report Q3 2012
- Sri Lanka Information Technology Report Q3 2012
- Peru Information Technology Report Q3 2012
- France Information Technology Report Q3 2012
- Argentina Information Technology Report Q3 2012
- Romania Information Technology Report Q3 2012
- Colombia Information Technology Report Q3 2012