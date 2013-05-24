Malaysia Infrastructure Report Q2 2013: New Research Report Available at Fast Market Research

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Malaysia Infrastructure Report Q2 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2013 -- Construction activity in Malaysia has continued to grow at an impressive rate, but we believe we are seeing signs that the current construction cycle has reached its peak. This outlook is primarily due to falling demand for residential and non-residential buildings, as well as financing and political risks in the infrastructure sector. Having said that, there remains robust interest in Malaysia's construction sector as the country's 10-year economic plan continues to present significant project opportunities. This has prompted us to re-evaluate our outlook for Malaysia's construction sector over the short-term, with our forecasts for construction real growth revised up to 9.1% in 2013 (previously 7.2%) and 6.5% in 2014 (previously 5.9%).
Key developments that will impact growth:
- In December 2012, The Electricity Commission (EC) was seeking bids for the development of two coalfired power plants with a combined generation capacity of 3000 megawatts (MW) in Peninsular Malaysia. The request for qualification was scheduled to end in Q113. The first project, known as Project 3A, involves the construction of a 1000MW supercritical/ultra-supercritical coal-fired power plant near an existing transmission substation. The second project, known as Project 3B, involves the construction of a 2x 1000MW coal-fired power plant at a separate site. Project 3A is scheduled to be in operation in October 2017, while Project 3B is due to become operational in stages in October 2018 and April 2019.
- In January 2013, West Coast Expressway (WCE), the subsidiary of Malaysian investment holding company Kumpulan Europlus, signed the 50-year concession agreement with the Malaysian government to develop the West Coast Expressway under a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) format. The concession is valued at MYR7.07bn and involves the construction of a 316km expressway that runs between Banting in Selangor and Taiping in Perak. IJM owns a 20% stake in WCE and a 23% stake in Kumpulan Europlus, which owns the remaining 80% in WCE.
- In February 2013, Ahmad Zaki Resources was awarded a MYR1.55bn (US$500mn) concession to develop the 35.5km East Klang Valley Expressway (EKVE) under a public-private partnership (PPP) framework. Under the terms of the concession, Ahmad Zaki will design, construct, operate, upgrade, manage and maintain the expressway and its ancillary infrastructure over a period of 50 years.
- In February 2013, Mass Rapid Transit Corporation and MMC-Gamuda KVMRT signed a MYR8.28bn (US$2.66bn) deal to carry out underground work on a 9.5km section of the 51km Sungai Buloh-Kajang Line in Malaysia. The Malaysian government has almost awarded all of the bid packages for the first line of the 156km MRT project and is expected to finalise details of the second line by the end of 2013.
