"Malaysia Infrastructure Report Q3 2013" Is Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Construction research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- As expected, we are seeing signs that the current construction cycle has reached its peak, with construction growth in Q113 the lowest in five quarters. This outlook is primarily due to falling demand for residential and non-residential buildings, as well as financing risks in the infrastructure sector. Having said that, the electoral victory by the ruling party has enabled the uncertainties surrounding Malaysia's economic investment plans to begin to dissipate. This improvement in the investment climate has prompted us to revise up our outlook for Malaysia's construction sector over the short-term, with our forecasts for construction real growth revised up to 10.1% in 2013 (previously 9.1%) and 6.7% in 2014 (previously 6.5%).
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Key developments that will impact growth:
- In April 2013, five consortiums were shortlisted by the Electricity Comission (EC) for the tender exercise for a 2,000MW coal-fired power plant, known as Project 3B. The power plant should be developed at the firms' own sites. The EC revealed that it had completed the evaluation of seven RFQ submissions, shortlisting five. The shortlisted consortiums are Malaysia Development and Mitsui; Formis Resources, SIPP Energy, Posco Energy and Posco Engineering & Construction; Tenaga Nasional, Global Power Ventures and China National Machinery Import & Export Corporation; Malakoff and Sumitomo; and YTL Power International and Ranhill Power. The closing date for the bid was set as September 30 2013. For Project 3A - a 1000MW brownfield coal-fired power plant project - Tenaga Nasional and 1Malaysia Development were shortlisted in February 2013. The results of the tenders for Project 3A and 3B are expected to be released in the second half of 2013.
- In May 2013, Bintulu Port Holdings, the concessionaire of the MYR1.8bn Samalaju Port project had shortlisted five companies - MMC, TRC, Inai Kiara, See Yong & Sons, Piasau Concrete - to carry out the breakwater section of the project, which is valued at more than MYR400mn. The remaining sections of the project - four wharves, buildings and access roads - are expected to be tendered out by August 2013. Dredging and reclamation work for the project has started, and the entire project is expected to be completed in Q116.
- In May 2013, Railway Technology reports that a consortium consisting of Aecom Singapore, Aecom Perunding and SA Architects won a SGD52.8mn contract to carry out an architectural and engineering consultancy study on the proposed Singapore-Kuala Lumpur high-speed railway project. Under the deal, the consortium will be responsible for developing alignment options for the RTS Link, as well as carrying out detailed design on the preferred route, which will be finalised by the Iskandar Malaysia Joint Ministerial Committee. The governments of Singapore and Malaysia have also agreed to equally share the cost of the rapid transit system link study, according to Channel News Asia.
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