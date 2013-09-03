Bangok, Thailand -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- Health and wellness travel industry portal MyMEDHoliday.com has been named a media partner for the second annual Malaysia International Healthcare Travel Expo to be held October 20 through 22 at the Sunway Pyramid Convention Centre. The 2013 expo follows the overwhelming success of the 2012 expo, which hosted 142 delegates consisting of health facilitators, hospitals, government officials, insurance institutions, media, and travel agents.



“We are honored to be a part of the second annual expo and to help promote medical tourism in Malaysia.” said Jidapa Julakasilp, Co-founder and Managing Director of MyMEDHoliday.com. “More than 100 prospective collaborations and business partnerships resulted from the 2012 expo, and the 2013 event looks very promising. This event will be a great way to network with local and international healthcare industry leaders.”



Providing an occasion for the healthcare travel industry to come together, the Malaysia International Healthcare Travel Expo is organized by the Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council to develop and promote medical tourism. The medical expo showcases products and services and provides opportunities for medical personnel to learn more about medical tourism and new medical innovations directly from industry leaders. Healthcare travel personnel will be able to network with local and international sponsors, building their database of partners.



Medical tourism has experienced a sharp increase due to factors such as the use of highly sophisticated technology in Malaysian hospitals and the comparatively low cost of healthcare in Malaysia. Also contributing to a recent increase in medical tourism is a population of highly trained, multilingual medical professionals, as well as Malaysia’s tranquil atmosphere for recuperation services and relaxed travel visa guidelines that allow medical patients to obtain an extension for up to six months. “Malaysia has now become a premier medical tourism destination in the region,” said Julakasilp. “This beautiful country has a high quality of medical providers from which to choose. That combined with strong government support ensures the safety and quality of Malaysia medical tourism and offers peace of mind not only for patients but also for businesses.”



About MyMEDHoliday.com

MyMEDHoliday.com is an online portal that helps individuals find the best healthcare providers to suit their medical needs. With tools to save time and money, MyMEDHoliday.com simplifies the search for medical and health information and even enables individuals to easily and directly contact medical facilities. Those using MyMEDHoliday.com get direct access to the best medical providers and healthcare facilities, such as hospitals, dental clinics, plastic surgery clinics, eye surgery clinics, fertility clinics, rehabilitation centers, holistic centers, dermatology clinics, and more. For more details, visit MyMEDHoliday.com and http://www.mymedholiday.com/blog