Malaysia Medical Tourism Industry Poised to Grow Magnificently

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2013 -- Malaysia medical tourism industry is exhibiting a stupendous growth over the past few years, owing to world class healthcare infrastructure, state of art facilities, low cost treatment and growing promotional activities. Besides, expertise doctors, increasing number of corporate hospitals, high success rate of complex surgeries, almost zero waiting-time, and above all, the unique combination of treatment and vacation are taking the industry to new heights. In addition to that, Malaysian medical tourism industry is strongly supported by the Malaysian Government with numerous promotional activities, attractive offers in the form of incentive and favorable guidelines. Considering the above factors, the Malaysia medical tourism industry is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 13% during the forecast period 2013-2017.



The report “Booming Medical Tourism in Malaysia”, by RNCOS spread over 65 pages provides an in-depth research and rational analysis of the current status and future growth prospects of the medical tourism Industry in the country. Our research includes study of medical tourist arrivals and tourism receipts in the country. Besides that, the report exhibits the emerging trends in country which are boosting the medical tourism industry in the country. Additionally, the report also includes analysis of major market segments of medical industry in Malaysia coupled with the study of existing medical infrastructure in the country. Other than that, to provide a comprehensive knowledge, the research also includes the cost analysis and government initiatives which are propelling medical tourism industry in the country.



Further, through the section of key players, we have tried to provide the insight of current market scenario and existing competition to our customers. Additionally, we have also covered the key developments of these players in the country. In all, the report presents a comprehensive look at the sector’s past, present, and future scenario.



- Low cost treatments driving Malaysian medical tourism market

- Strong government support to boost medical tourism industry

- Renovation of healthcare infrastructure propelling medical tourism

- Malaysia healthcare expansion in new markets



