Malaysia Oil & Gas Report Q1 2014 - New Market Research Report

New Energy research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2013 -- Malaysia's upstream segment could see good days ahead in the short-to-medium term as the completion of both greenfield and brownfield developments brings new volumes of oil and gas online. New gas supplies will underpin continued expansion in the country's liquefied natural gas production based in Sarawak. Consumption growth will limit some of the export gains to be made from growing output, though a reduction of oil and gas subsidies would see a slowdown in the rate of this. The expansion of its downstream capacity could be more challenging, as it would face fierce competition from neighbouring Singapore.
The main trends and developments we highlight for Malaysia's oil and gas sector are:
- Our expectations for growth in its oil and gas reserves are underpinned by resource upgrades stemming from exploration and development activities in three areas: deepwater, marginal and stranded fields, and enhanced oil recovery (EOR) projects in mature fields.
- Oil and gas production are set to grow, thanks to the development of large discoveries made in recent year. For oil in particular, investment into marginal fields could support a short-term increase in production till larger and more complex deepwater projects come on-stream.
- We expect oil production to continue climbing upwards from a forecast of 687,300b/d in 2013 to 845,900b/d in 2017. We forecast a peak in production at about 993,330b/d in 2019. However, based on projects in the pipeline, we do not expect Malaysian oil production to ramp-up past the 1mn b/d level within our forecast period.
- A string of prolific discoveries and major projects set to come online between 2013 and 2018 would see gas production continue on an upward trend. Nearly all of these new projects are off the coast of Sarawak, East Malaysia, which will in turn support liquefied natural gas (LNG) production growth at Petronas' LNG complex.
- We are expecting the uptrend in gas production to continue in the short-to-medium term. From a forecast of 68.27bcm in 2013, we project output to hit 80.97bcm in 2017 and continue to climb to 83.62bcm by 2019. Although we currently forecast for a slight fall from 2020 onwards based solely on projects in the pipeline, we highlight that there is significant upside risk to the tail-end of our forecasts to 2022 and will revise these forecasts once more light is given on development plans for announced discoveries.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Energy research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Voyager Oil & Gas, Inc. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q1, 2013
- Legacy Oil + Gas Inc. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q1, 2013
- China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q1, 2013
- OJSC Rosneft Oil Company Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q1, 2013
- Traverse Energy Ltd. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q1, 2013
- Insignia Energy Ltd. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q1, 2013
- DeeThree Exploration Ltd. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q1, 2013
- Sure Energy Inc. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q1, 2013
- Tuscany Energy Ltd. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q1, 2013
- Second Wave Petroleum Inc. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q1, 2013