Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Malaysia Real Estate Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering
The Malaysia Real Estate report examines the commercial office, retail, industrial and construction
segments throughout the country in the context of rising headwinds. With a focus on the principal cities of
Kuala Lumpur, Johor Bahru and Kota Kinabalu, the report covers rental market performance in terms of
rates and yields over the past 24 months, and examines how best to maximise returns in the commercial real
estate market while minimising investment risk.
Our most recent round of in-country interviews (conducted in December 2012) suggested that the market is
not yet saturated, and investment may continue to increase as players look to more stable markets than the
US and eurozone. Nevertheless, our sources reported increasing fears of oversupply in the market and a
small portion of our rental indicators were already noting a tangible effect. However, the key trend of 2013
thus far has been an influx of regional investor interest following the curbing measures introduced in Hong
Kong and Singapore.
To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/139702/malaysia-real-estate-report-q3-2013.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604
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