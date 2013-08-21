Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Malaysia Real Estate Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering

The Malaysia Real Estate report examines the commercial office, retail, industrial and construction

segments throughout the country in the context of rising headwinds. With a focus on the principal cities of

Kuala Lumpur, Johor Bahru and Kota Kinabalu, the report covers rental market performance in terms of

rates and yields over the past 24 months, and examines how best to maximise returns in the commercial real

estate market while minimising investment risk.

Our most recent round of in-country interviews (conducted in December 2012) suggested that the market is

not yet saturated, and investment may continue to increase as players look to more stable markets than the

US and eurozone. Nevertheless, our sources reported increasing fears of oversupply in the market and a

small portion of our rental indicators were already noting a tangible effect. However, the key trend of 2013

thus far has been an influx of regional investor interest following the curbing measures introduced in Hong

Kong and Singapore.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/139702/malaysia-real-estate-report-q3-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###