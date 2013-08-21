Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Malaysia Retail Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering

The Malaysian Retail Report examines the long-term potential of the local consumer market, but flags

short-term concerns about the impact on Malaysia's economic outlook of limited room for additional fiscal

stimulus by the government.

The report examines how best to maximise returns in the Malaysian retail market while minimising

investment risk, and explores the impact of deteriorating global economic conditions on the Malaysian

consumer as well as on the ability of producers and exporters to realise returns in the short term.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/139703/malaysia-retail-report-q3-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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