Fast Market Research recommends "Malaysia-Thailand Joint Development Area Upstream Fiscal and Regulatory Report" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/25/2013 -- "Malaysia-Thailand Joint Development Area Upstream Fiscal and Regulatory Report", GlobalData's latest release, presents the essential information relating to the terms which govern investment into the upstream oil and gas sector in the Malaysia-Thailand Joint Development Area. The report sets out in detail the contractual framework under which firms must operate in the industry, clearly defining factors affecting profitability and quantifying the states' take from hydrocarbon production. Considering political, economic and industry specific variables, the report also analyses future trends for the upstream oil and gas investment climate in the Malaysia-Thailand Joint Development Area.
Scope
- Overview of current fiscal terms governing upstream oil and gas operations in the Malaysia-Thailand Joint Development Area
- Detail on legal framework and governing bodies administering the industry
- Levels of upfront payments and taxation applicable to oil and gas production
- Explanation of production sharing mechanisms in exploration and production contracts
- Assessment of the current fiscal regime's attractiveness to investors
- Outlook on future of fiscal and regulatory terms in the Malaysia-Thailand Joint Development Area
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the complex regulations and contractual requirements applicable to the upstream oil and gas sector in the Malaysia-Thailand Joint Development Area
- Evaluate factors determining profit levels in the industry
- Identify potential regulatory issues facing investors in the area's upstream sector
- Utilize considered insight on future trends to inform decision-making
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