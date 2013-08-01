Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Malaysia Tourism Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering

The tourism market in Malaysia offers enormous long term investment potential, and we expect

to see good growth across all key market indicators. Inbound travel will be boosted by the growth of

economies within the Asia Pacific region, with burgeoning middle classes in emerging market, particularly

in China and India driving growth. At the same time improvements in the domestic economy will see

outbound travel increasing throughout the forecast period.

Inbound travel saw only minimal growth in 2011 of just 0.56% as the global credit crunch impacted on long

haul travel from key markets in Europe and North America. Growth recovered in 2012 and is expected to

continue to increase throughout the remainder of forecast period, based largely on the strength of the

economies of various countries within the Asia Pacific region. By 2017 we therefore expect inbound

arrivals to reach over 32mn per year.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/138464/malaysia-tourism-report-q3-2013.html



Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###