Malaysia Tourism Report Q3 2013

The tourism market in Malaysia offers enormous long term investment potential, and we expect
to see good growth across all key market indicators. Inbound travel will be boosted by the growth of
economies within the Asia Pacific region, with burgeoning middle classes in emerging market, particularly
in China and India driving growth. At the same time improvements in the domestic economy will see
outbound travel increasing throughout the forecast period.
Inbound travel saw only minimal growth in 2011 of just 0.56% as the global credit crunch impacted on long
haul travel from key markets in Europe and North America. Growth recovered in 2012 and is expected to
continue to increase throughout the remainder of forecast period, based largely on the strength of the
economies of various countries within the Asia Pacific region. By 2017 we therefore expect inbound
arrivals to reach over 32mn per year.
