Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Malaysia Water Report Q4 2013 market report to its offering

Over the last decade Malaysia has embarked on a period of centralisation leading to

significant improvements to its water and sewerage networks. In an effort to force operators to focus on

minimising wastage and improving efficiency, new regulations have established an asset holding company

to acquire state operator's assets and liabilities. Whilst opening the door for private sector players this is

likely to hamper competition in the long term as the Government retains a large control over the industry.

This means it is unlikely that current issues plaguing the sector such as inefficiently low tariffs will change

dramatically over the long term.

The water management system in Malaysia employs a water supply management approach to its water

utilities sector. The greater the demand, the more investment into water infrastructures, this approach is

unsustainable- in the long run as water demand rises it will eventually overtake water supply. Malaysia is

already facing an increasing amount of water shortages and water pollution. Compounding excessive

demand, water tariffs in Malaysia are amongst the lowest in the world.



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