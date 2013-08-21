Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Malaysia Water Report Q4 2013 market report to its offering
Over the last decade Malaysia has embarked on a period of centralisation leading to
significant improvements to its water and sewerage networks. In an effort to force operators to focus on
minimising wastage and improving efficiency, new regulations have established an asset holding company
to acquire state operator's assets and liabilities. Whilst opening the door for private sector players this is
likely to hamper competition in the long term as the Government retains a large control over the industry.
This means it is unlikely that current issues plaguing the sector such as inefficiently low tariffs will change
dramatically over the long term.
The water management system in Malaysia employs a water supply management approach to its water
utilities sector. The greater the demand, the more investment into water infrastructures, this approach is
unsustainable- in the long run as water demand rises it will eventually overtake water supply. Malaysia is
already facing an increasing amount of water shortages and water pollution. Compounding excessive
demand, water tariffs in Malaysia are amongst the lowest in the world.
To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/139704/malaysia-water-report-q4-2013.html
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Roger Campbell
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Naperville
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United States
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