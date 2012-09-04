Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2012 -- Malaysian Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice to 2016 provides a top-level overview and detailed market, channel, and company-specific insights into the operating environment for foodservice companies. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Malaysian foodservice value chain, and for new companies considering entering the market.



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

This report is the result of Canadean’s extensive market and company research covering the Malaysian foodservice industry. It provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast foodservice industry values at channel level, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and Malaysia’s business environment and landscape. The Malaysian Foodservice report considers the dynamism of the economy and shifts in consumers’ choices.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

The Malaysian foodservice market remained insulated from the European recession. The widespread use of technology, increasing disposable income, and increasing health awareness, have made the market a lot more competitive than before. The market is expected to grow further between 2012 and 2016, driven by the rising number of households in the country, the rise in the number of the population who are employed, a rise in disposable income, and the development of healthier and more nutritious eating habits.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

In spite of the economic recession, Malaysian foodservice sales showed growth during 2008-2011. Additionally, increasing disposable income has given freedom to customers to spend on eating out. This trend is expected to persist during the forecast period, which can be attributed to further increases in disposable income and consumer spending on tourism.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

Key Features and Benefits

Market insight

This report provides readers with unparalleled levels of detail and insight into the development of the foodservice sector within Malaysia.



Sector analysis

This report provides readers with in-depth data on the valuation and development of both the profit and cost sectors in the Malaysian foodservice market.



Industry data

This report provides details on the number of outlets, transactions, average prices, foodservice sales, sales per outlet, and transactions per outlet per week, across nearly 50 sub-channels.



Forecast data

This report provides highly granular future forecasts and historic market data to aid market and strategic planning.



Market conditions

This report will help you to assess the impact of the economic recession and recovery on foodservice market growth.



Key Market Issues

Tourism complements the development of the foodservice industry in Malaysia

The tourism industry has boosted the foodservice industry to a large extent, and is expected to do so over the forecast period as well; the influx of tourists that visit Malaysia has led to an increase in foodservice sales, as people like to dine out.



Increasing disposable income and the growing population of working women has boosted the growth of the foodservice industry

The annual per capita disposable income in Malaysia increased from US$3,114.7 in 2006 to US$4422.8 in 2011, and is expected to grow further, to US$5261.416 by 2016. The increase in disposable income has boosted consumer expenditure on eating out.



Increase in disposable income leads to an increase in demand for organic food

With a consistent increase in disposable income, the working population continues to seek high quality and diverse foodstuff. There is a demand for healthy food items amongst the health conscious, young, and educated consumers



Increase in health awareness has resulted in a higher demand for healthier meals

The recent increase in health awareness and food safety concerns amongst the Malaysian urban educated population, has given rise to the demand for healthier meal options, which has led to a wider range of healthy options on restaurant menus.



Western-style cafes and fast-food chains gaining popularity

The Malaysian foodservice industry is extremely diverse, and consists of various chains and independent hotels, restaurants, cafes, and vendors.



Key Highlights

Sustainable hotels and restaurants gaining ground in the foodservice industry

Various luxurious resorts and hotels in Malaysia provide a calm and peaceful atmosphere to their visitors, for which they have resorted to various eco-friendly and sustainable formats.



Festivals incite the trend of eating out in the country

Grand festivals, such as the International Gourmet Festival and the Chinese New Year promote a variety of culinary standards and reveal the diversities of the fine dining industry in Malaysia. These high profile events highlight the culinary trends of the country for tourists, which boosts tourist spending.



Changing demographics and lifestyle has fueled the demand for fast-food

The total number of working women increased from 8.4 million in 2007 to 9.2 million in 2011. This development, along with busier work schedules, has led to an increase in demand for fast, readily available, convenient foods



Use of the Point of Sale (POS) System has proven to be a boon for restaurant operators

Most Malaysian restaurants have adopted the POS system, which is designed to keep an electronic record of all the transactions that take place.



Companies Mentioned



QSR Brands Berhad, Secret Recipe Cakes and Cafe Sdn. Bhd., Berjaya Roasters (M) Sdn. Bhd., Chicken King International, The Chicken Rice Shop, Berjaya Starbucks Coffee Company Sdn Bhd (Food service), SugarBun Corporation Berhad, RasaMas, Kettering Health Network Dining Services



To view table of contents for this market report please visit

