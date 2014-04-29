Malaysian Palm Oil Industry New Market Research Report Available at Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- Executive Summary



Malaysia plays a key role in the global palm oil market, being the second largest producer and the worlds largest exporter of this essential commodity. The industry is expected to drive the growth of the economy and overcome the overall economic decline. However, the growth of this industry has been impacted the rising environmental concerns and the declining cost of conventional crude oil. The industry has a strong positive outlook, as the Malaysian government is undertaking various initiatives to overcome these challenges and drive growth of this sector.



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Research methodology and delivery time



Smart Research Insights has conducted in depth secondary research to arrive at key insights. Data collected from key public industry sources and publications has been scanned and analyzed impartially to present a clear picture of the industry. All recent developments which impact the sector dynamics have been captured and used to support the research hypothesis.



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SRI is a research organization specializing in industry research reports and custom research. Our team of dedicated researchers with rich experience across industry segments focuses on delivering high quality analysis. Undertaking in-depth secondary research we arrive at key insights, which are supported by data that has been analyzed impartially to present a clear picture of the industry. All recent developments and industry opinions which impact the sector dynamics are captured and used to support the research hypothesis.



Table of Content



1. Introduction: Malaysian Palm Oil Industry



2. Industry Drivers



3. Challenges



4. Role of the Government



5. Competitive Landscape

a. Wilmar International Limited

b. Sime Darby International

c. Felda Global Ventures

d. IOI Corporation

e. Kulim Bhd

f. Genting Plantations Bhd



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Related Report



China's Palm Oil Industry, 2012-2016



The palm oil of China mainly depends on import,(http://www.researchmoz.us/development-prospect-and-investment-planning-of-chinas-palm-oil-industry-2012-2016-report.html) and the main areas of their import, processing and sales are in North China (surrounding areas of Tianjin and Shandong), East China (surrounding areas of Shanghai such as Zhangjiagang, Taixing, Ningbo and other areas), and South China (surrounding areas of Guangzhou such as Huangpu, Shenzhen and Xiamen, etc). The import volume of palm oil in the three regions accounts for 92% of China’s total imports, among which are 24%, 34% and 34% in North China, East China and South China separately.



Global Palm Oil Market Report: 2014 Edition



Palm oil, one of the least expensive and high yielding crop,(http://www.researchmoz.us/global-palm-oil-market-report-2014-edition-report.html) is a derivative of the oil palm (Elaesis guineensis) and is an essential component of diet. The oil palm is known for production of two types of oils from its fruit; first; the oil derived from the flesh of the fruit that is mainly serves the purpose of cooking oil, shortening, margarines, as a milk fat replacement, and in cocoa butter substitutes. The other oil is primarily used in manufacturing of soaps, cosmetics, detergents, and toiletries and is derived from the kernel. Oil Palm, the world’s highest yielding crop, is capable of producing an output that is 5 to 10 times greater than the output of other vegetable oils per hectare thereby, making it one of the most widely consumed oil across the globe.



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