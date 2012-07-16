New Consumer Goods market report from Timetric: "Malaysian Tourism Industry Outlook to 2016: Market Profile"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2012 -- Malaysia receives the ninth-highest tourist volume in the world making it an attractive tourist destination. Malaysia's tourism industry has been important in driving the country's economic and social development since the late 1990s, and it emerged as the second-largest revenue generator for the Malaysian economy after the manufacturing industry. The steady growth in international visitor arrivals enabled the country to capture a share of XX% of the total number of inbound tourists to the Asia-Pacific region. While the overall tourism industry grew steadily despite the adverse affects of the global economic crisis, recent geo-political events such as the political instability in the Middle East, the earthquake and tsunami in Japan, rising fuel costs and the Eurozone sovereign debt crisis have constrained the industry's growth.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
This report provides an extensive analysis of the tourism market in Malaysia:
- It details historical values for Malaysia's tourism industry for 2007-2011, along with forecast figures for 2012-2016
- It provides comprehensive analysis of the overall tourism market, as well as individual category values for both the 2007-2011 review period and the 2012-2016 forecast period
- The report makes a detailed analysis and projection of tourist spending in Malaysia
Reasons to Get this Report
- Take strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the tourism industry in Malaysia
- Understand the demand side dynamics within the Malaysia tourism industry, along with key market trends and growth opportunities
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Malaysian Transportation Industry Outlook to 2016: Market Profile
- French Tourism Industry Outlook to 2016: Market Profile
- Malaysian Travel Intermediaries Industry Outlook to 2016: Market Profile
- Turkish Tourism Industry Outlook to 2016: Market Profile
- France Tourism Industry Outlook to 2016: Market Profile
- South Korean Tourism Industry Outlook to 2016: Market Profile
- Russian Tourism Industry Outlook to 2016: Market Profile
- Philippines Tourism Industry Outlook to 2016: Market Profile
- Mexican Tourism Industry Outlook to 2016: Market Profile
- Chinese Tourism Industry Outlook to 2016: Market Profile