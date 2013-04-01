Malcolm out Loud to Interview World Renowned Prophet and Visionary

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2013 -- National News Commentator and Host of Malcolm Out Loud TV, has arranged a VIP invitation only reception for National Best Selling Author, Vassula Ryden.



Vassula Ryden is the Barnes & Noble #1 Online Best Selling Author of Heaven is Real But So is Hell, An Eyewitness Account is in Tampa ONE DAY ONLY during her national book tour.



Malcolm will host a live interview with Ryden on Tuesday, April 2nd from 3pm to 4pm EST in front of a live audience. Tune in to the Out Loud Network Channel where this show will stream live at 3pm www.MalcolmOutLoud.TV.



After the interview, there will be a private reception at the Malcolm Out Loud studios before Ryden's book signing event.



Malcolm's truthful, direct, yet witty, articulate and NO HOLDS BARRED style makes him stand out from the crowd and engages listeners. He's been seen on major networks and heard all across America, as Malcolm always says GET INVOLVED, GET LOUD.



In Heaven is Real But So is Hell, internationally renowned speaker, author and mystic, Vassula Ryden, takes the reader into the supernatural world where she has experienced the hidden forces that affect every moment of our lives. It features her amazing encounters with both good and evil forces and reveals profoundly important messages for all humanity, largely hidden until now. Sometimes harrowing, but filled with hope, it answers many of the questions that people have been asking for thousands of years and at the same time offers a glimpse into God's love and justice, and of what is soon to come. Ryden, who is based in Greece, has spoken in 79 countries to millions of people. Heaven is Real But So is Hell is her first book release in America.



Malcolm Out Loud is represented by Eclectic Media Productions and is available for interviews by contacting Shannon Rose at info@mediaproductions.tv