Male Toiletries in France - New Study Released

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- Male Toiletries in France industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2007-2011, and forecast to 2016). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the France male toiletries market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
Highlights
- The male toiletries market consists of retail sales of male razors and blades, male shaving preparations and male shaving after care products. The market is valued according to retail selling price (RSP) and includes any applicable taxes. Any currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using 2011 annual average exchange rates.
- The French male toiletries market had total revenues of $1,366.8 million in 2011, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.1% between 2007 and 2011.
- Market consumption volumes increased with a CAGR of 0.7% between 2007 and 2011, to reach a total of 154.5 million units in 2011.
Features
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the male toiletries market in France
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the male toiletries market in France
Leading company profiles reveal details of key male toiletries market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the France male toiletries market with five year forecasts by both value and volume
Macroeconomic indicators provide insight into general trends within the France economy
Key Questions Answered
What was the size of the France male toiletries market by value in 2011?
What will be the size of the France male toiletries market in 2016?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the France male toiletries market?
How has the market performed over the last five years?
