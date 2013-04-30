Male Vitality Launches to Provide Consumer Reviews, Lifestyle Articles and Advice for Men Who Want to Stay Healthy in Mid-Life

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- The supplement industry has exploded over the past decade, and now seem a ubiquitous part of our daily lives. One of the primary concerns affecting many men is the decrease in testosterone over the aging process, as it declines steadily from around 28. Supplements to replace decreasing testosterone claim to increase health and vitality, however it is difficult for consumers to understand which supplements are pure hype. MaleVitality.org has launched a review site to answer these questions and more on behalf of consumers, with reviews of popular testosterone supplements as well as health and exercise advice.



The site reviews Ageless Male and x180 supplements, both individually and side by side. The review of each product begins with the facts about them, including what they have been clinically proven to do, and what the resulting effects promise. The site describes the primary active ingredients and their sources.



It then provides first-hand experience combined with consumer research to inform how effective real people have found them in practice, prioritizing safety and efficacy.



The site then compares the products against one another in order to explain the advantages and downsides of each product, with a view to allowing customers to make their choice based on their own priorities and outcomes.



A spokesperson for www.MaleVitality.org explained, “The supplement industry is gargantuan now, and you can’t blame consumers for feeling overwhelmed when they come to make decisions as to what are the best supplements for them. In reality, we find there are usually less than five top ranking supplements that are clear leaders, and by providing this insight we liberate our audience for the paralysis of too much choice. Different supplements offer different things, and we can help individuals tailor their buying choices to suit their needs by providing accurate, impartial insights into popular products. Supplement seekers can find everything they need on our site.”



About MaleVitality.org

