Maleic Anhydride Industry Outlook in Russia to 2016 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2013 -- Maleic Anhydride Industry Outlook in Russia to 2016 - Market Size, Price Trends and Trade Balance provides an in-depth coverage of Russia Maleic Anhydride industry. The research presents Maleic Anhydride demand and production forecasts, end use demand forecasts, price trends, and trade balance data. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive coverage of Russia Maleic Anhydride industry including all the major parameters.



Scope



- Maleic Anhydride industry market dynamics in Russia from 2000 to 2016 consisting of market size, demand and production outlook, demand by end use sector, and average prices

- Trade balance data from 2000 to 2016 including import and export data, net exports and imports as percentage of demand in the country



Reasons to buy



- Obtain the most up to date information available on the Maleic Anhydride industry in Russia

- Benefit from advanced insight on the Maleic Anhydride industry in Russia



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