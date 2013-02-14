Recently published research from GlobalData, "Maleic Anhydride Industry Outlook in the US to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2013 -- GlobalData's report, Maleic Anhydride Industry Outlook in the US to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants provides an in-depth coverage of the US Maleic Anhydride industry. The research presents major market trends affecting the Maleic Anhydride industry in the US. The report covers the US Maleic Anhydride plants and presents installed capacity by process and technology. In addition, it presents Maleic Anhydride demand and production forecasts, end use demand forecasts, price trends, trade balance data and company shares of the major Maleic Anhydride producers in the US. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive coverage of the US Maleic Anhydride industry including all the major parameters.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- Maleic Anhydride industry supply scenario in the US from 2000 to 2016 consisting of plants capacity growth, installed plant capacity by production process and technology
- Information of all active and planned Maleic Anhydride plants in the US with capacity forecasts to 2016
- Detailed information on all operating and planned projects covering details such as process, technology, operator and equity details
- Maleic Anhydride industry market dynamics in the US from 2000 to 2016 consisting of market size, demand and production outlook, demand by end use sector, and average prices
- Trade balance data from 2000 to 2016 including import and export data, net exports and imports as percentage of demand in the country
- Company snapshots including company overview, business description and information on the current and upcoming Maleic Anhydride plants
- Company shares of key Maleic Anhydride producers in the country
Reasons to Get this Report
- Obtain the most up to date information available on the Maleic Anhydride industry in the US
- Benefit from GlobalData's advanced insight on the Maleic Anhydride industry in the US
- Identify the macro and micro-economic trends affecting the Maleic Anhydride industry in the US
- Understand the market positioning of Maleic Anhydride producers in the US
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies
- Benchmark your operations and strategies against the major companies in the US
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Huntsman Corporation, Lanxess AG, Ashland Inc., Koch Industries, Inc.
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