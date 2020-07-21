Maleic Anhydride (MAN) Market Study - 2020

Mumbai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/21/2020 -- Prismane Consulting is pleased to publish its Global Maleic Anhydride (MAN) Market Study Report and Techno-Commercial Market Model. This report covers the latest developments in the Maleic Anhydride (MAN) market including the impact of COVID 19 pandemic and decline in crude oil prices.



The demand for maleic anhydride generally depends on the overall state of the economy as it is bulk commodity chemical that depends on general economic trends. The market is sensitive to the economic conditions of the country and reflects with the change in GDP. Maleic anhydride is used in applications such as unsaturated polyester resins (UPR), copolymers, lubricating oil additives, alkenyl succinic anhydrides, maleic acid, fumaric acid, agricultural chemicals and others. UPR production holds the major share in terms of maleic anhydride production and will continue to drive the market.



The developing region like Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a higher rate owing to development in the construction & infrastructure industry. North America and Europe has seen modest growth in past few years. China's MAN demand grew rapidly in past decade and now it is experiencing slower growth in comparison to its double digit growth, historically. This slower than expected growth is due to the steady polyester demand in the country. South East Asia and Middle East & Africa regions have been forecast to witness strong growth on account of its high GDP growth rates.



In most of the regions, MAN is used in the same region and only 20 - 25% is estimated to be available for trade.



Market Data, Country Summaries & Product Review

- Demand-Supply Balance& Market Analysis

- Maleic Anhydride (MAN) Market data in terms of volume and value for each end-use at regional and country level

- Maleic Anhydride (MAN) Market analysis for Production, Capacity, Demand, at Regional and Country level

- Demand Composition, by Type and Applications

- Trade

- Pricing Analysis

- Latest Trends and market developments

- Key Players

- Process technology

- Strategic Issues and Recommendations

- Market / Product Outlook (Historical, Short, Mid and Long-term forecast)

- Business Opportunities & Challenges

- Strategic Analysis and High-level information on Market Entry, Best Strategies adopted



For more information about this report visit

https://prismaneconsulting.com/report_details/4/Global-Maleic-Anhydride-Market-Study,-2014-2030



About Prismane Consulting

Prismane Consulting is a unique consulting and market research firm providing management, economic and technical expertise across the global Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Polymers, Materials, and Energy value chain. The company has been advising clients on their key strategic issues solving their toughest and most critical business problems. We have helped some of the fortune 500 companies develop their strategic plans by tracking and interpreting market dynamics.

Prismane consulting has completed a number of multi-client studies and projects. It offers Market Studies, World Analysis and Strategy Reports related to Refining, Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Plastic & Polymers, and Materials.



Contact Us:

Mr.Rakesh Panigrahi

Chemicals & Energy, Prismane Consulting

Tel: +91-20-67277711/12, +33 6 64397294

Email: sales@prismaneconsulting.com