Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Maleic Anhydride Market For Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR), 1, 4-Butanediol (BDO), Additives (Lubricants & Oil), Copolymers and Other Applications - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2012 – 2018



The global maleic anhydride market has witnessed high growth in capacity expansions over the last few years. Europe and Asia Pacific dominated the global maleic anhydride market with over 70% share in total consumption. The maleic anhydride market report by Transparency Market Research provides comprehensive analysis of the maleic anhydride industry in the context of the global market as well as regional market. This study analyzes and interprets key market dynamics for maleic anhydride including drivers, restraints, opportunities and their impact on the industry. This report segments the market on the regional and application level as well as provides estimates and forecasts for all applications in each region. The study provides in-depth analysis of maleic anhydride market from demand perspective, along with market estimates and forecast from 2012 to 2018, in terms of both volumes and revenues.



To check out the complete table of contents, visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/maleic-anhydride-market-for-unsaturated-polyester-resins-upr-1-4-butanediol-bdo-additives-lubricants-and-oil-copolymers-and-other-applications-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2012-2018



The report also provide a detailed value chain analysis of maleic anhydride, and Porter’s five forces model to pinpoint the pros and cons of various factors influencing the maleic anhydride industry. This helps various market participants such as substitutes, suppliers of raw materials, potential new entrants and buyers in their strategy making process. The report also presents a comprehensive assessment of various drivers and restraints of the maleic anhydride market.



Key maleic anhydride applications analyzed in this study include unsaturated polyester resins, BDO, additives (Lubricants and oil), copolymers and others. Unsaturated polyester resins (UPR) dominated the global market, in terms of volume and revenue in 2012. General construction, automobiles, bathroom fixtures, tanks, pipes, solvents, agro chemicals, transportation etc. are the key end users of maleic anhydride.



Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/175961



North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW are the major regional markets covered in this study. Each of these regions have been further segmented on the basis of application of maleic anhydride and thorough analysis of each application in terms of revenue and volume from 2011 and forecast until 2018 has been included in this report. Comprehensive competitive landscape including company market share analysis and detailed profiles of key participants such as Huntsman Corporation, Lanxess AG, Polynt SpA, Flint Hills Resources, Ashland Inc., DSM N.V. , Nippon Shokubai and others have been included in this report.



To buy the copy of this report, visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/175961



Maleic Anhydride Market: Application Analysis



- Unsaturated polyester resins

- 1, 4-Butanediol

- Additives (Lubricants and Oil)

- Copolymers

- Others (Tris(3-(2-hydroxybenzophenone) propyl) Amine, alkyd resins, etc.)



Maleic Anhydride Market: Regional Analysis



- North America

- Europe

- Asia-Pacific

- Rest of the World (RoW)



Latest Reports:



Global and China BMI Resin Industry 2013 Market Research Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/global-and-china-bmi-resin-industry-2013-market-research-report



The report firstly introduced BMI Resin basic information included definition classification application industry chain structure industry overview; international market analysis, Global and China domestic market analysis, Macroeconomic environment and economic situation analysis and influence, BMI Resin Industry policy and plan, BMI Resin product specification, manufacturing process, product cost structure etc. then statistics Global and China key manufacturers BMI Resin capacity production cost price profit production value gross margin etc details information, at the same time, statistics these manufacturers BMI Resin products customers application capacity market position information etc company related information, then collect all these manufacturers data and listed Global and China BMI Resin capacity production capacity market share production market share supply demand shortage import export consumption etc data statistics, and then introduced Global and China BMI Resin 2009-2014 capacity production price cost profit production value gross margin etc information.



Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/176816



And also listed BMI Resin upstream raw materials equipments and down stream client survey analysis and BMI Resin marketing channels industry development trend and proposals. In the end, this report introduced BMI Resin new project SWOT analysis Investment feasibility analysis investment return analysis and related research conclusions and development trend analysis of Global and China BMI Resin industry.



In a word, it was a depth research report on Global and China BMI Resin Industry. And thanks to the support and assistance from BMI Resin Industry chain related technical experts and marketing engineers during Research Team survey and interviews.



Global and China Biaxially oriented polyamide (nylon) film (BOPA) Industry 2013 Market Research Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/global-and-china-biaxially-oriented-polyamide-nylon-film-bopa-industry-2013-market-research-report



The report firstly introduced Biaxially oriented polyamide (nylon) film(BOPA) basic information included definition classification application industry chain structure industry overview; international market analysis, Global and China domestic market analysis, Macroeconomic environment and economic situation analysis and influence, Biaxially oriented polyamide (nylon) film(BOPA) Industry policy and plan, Biaxially oriented polyamide (nylon) film(BOPA) product specification, manufacturing process, product cost structure etc. then statistics Global and China key manufacturers Biaxially oriented polyamide (nylon) film(BOPA) capacity production cost price profit production value gross margin etc details information, at the same time, statistics these manufacturers Biaxially oriented polyamide (nylon) film(BOPA) products customers application capacity market position information etc company related information, then collect all these manufacturers data and listed Global and China Biaxially oriented polyamide (nylon) film(BOPA) capacity production capacity market share production market share supply demand shortage import export consumption etc data statistics, and then introduced Global and China Biaxially oriented polyamide (nylon) film(BOPA) 2009-2014 capacity production price cost profit production value gross margin etc information.



Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/176976



And also listed Biaxially oriented polyamide (nylon) film(BOPA) upstream raw materials equipments and down stream client survey analysis and Biaxially oriented polyamide (nylon) film(BOPA) marketing channels industry development trend and proposals. In the end, this report introduced Biaxially oriented polyamide (nylon) film(BOPA) new project SWOT analysis Investment feasibility analysis investment return analysis and related research conclusions and development trend analysis of Global and China Biaxially oriented polyamide (nylon) film(BOPA) industry.



In a word, it was a depth research report on Global and China Biaxially oriented polyamide (nylon) film(BOPA) Industry. And thanks to the support and assistance from Biaxially oriented polyamide (nylon) film(BOPA) Industry chain related technical experts and marketing engineers during Research Team survey and interviews.



About MarketResearchReports.Biz

MarketResearchReports.Biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog: http://mrrfocuseconomics.blogspot.com/