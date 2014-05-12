Maleic Anhydride Market Is Growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2012 to 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Maleic Anhydride Market was worth USD 4.11 billion in 2012 and is expected to reach USD 5.96 billion by 2018, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2012 to 2018. Global volumes are expected to reach 2,752.4 kilo tons by 2018.



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Unsaturated polyester resin was the largest end use market for maleic anhydride in 2012. However, the demand is strongest in BDO market due to the growing use in the production of elastic fibers, plant protection, thermoplastic polyurethanes, coatings, solvents, pharmaceuticals, and electronic chemicals. Increasing demand for maleic anhydride has triggered capacity expansion by companies mainly in Europe and Asia Pacific. Continuous rise in raw material prices has increased the production cost thus bringing maleic anhydride prices under pressure. However, continuous efforts on research and development are expected to provide huge market opportunities such as bio-based maleic anhydride to the industry participants.



Key application segments analyzed in this study include unsaturated polyester resins, BDO, additives (lubricants and oil), and copolymers. Unsaturated polyester resins dominate the maleic anhydride consumption, accounted for 49.3% of the total consumption in 2012 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2012 to 2018. The demand for unsaturated polyester resins was primarily driven by the increasing demand for general construction, pipes and ducts, corrosion resistant tanks, paints and coatings, bathroom fixtures and fiberglass reinforced plastics. BDO accounted for 19.3% share of the market volume in 2012.



Asia Pacific dominated the global market for maleic anhydride in 2012. With over 52% global market share in terms of both volume and revenue, Asia Pacific is the leading consumer of maleic anhydride. North America and Europe together accounted for over 30% of total volume share in 2012. The global maleic anhydride market has witnessed significant capacity addition during the recent past. Asia Pacific is lucrative market for new plant establishments and capacity expansions.



The global market for maleic anhydride is highly fragmented with top seven companies accounting for approximately 30% of the total market. Huntsman Corporation, Lanxess AG, Polynt SpA, Flint Hills Resources, Ashland Chemical Co, DSM N.V., Nippon Shokubai Co Ltd and others are some of the major manufacturers of maleic anhydride.



Maleic Anhydride Market: Application Analysis



Unsaturated polyester resins

1, 4-Butanediol

Additives (Lubricants and oil)

Copolymers

Others (Tris(3-(2-hydroxybenzophenone) propyl) Amine, alkyd resins, etc.)



Maleic Anhydride Market: Regional Analysis



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)



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