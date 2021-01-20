New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/20/2021 -- The market growth of Maleic anhydride is attributed to its growing application in several resins and plastics, petroleum additives, agricultural and industrial chemicals, water treatment chemicals, pharmaceuticals, epoxy curing agents, flavor enhancers, and copolymers, among others. Unsaturated polyesters are the third most used thermoset molding resins worldwide and are primarily used in the manufacturing of fiber-reinforced plastics and filled plastic products, comprising sanitary-ware, pipes, tanks, gratings, and high-performance components for the transportation and marine industry including closure and body panels, boat decks and other large glass fiber reinforced plastic products. Also, the material is used in trucks, aircraft, coaches, and buses as it is suitable for lower volume applications. Unsaturated polyester resins also find uses in coatings and adhesives. Unsaturated polyester resin-based products offer a wide range of materials with tailored performance features for a variety of markets.



The report discusses the existing scenario of the market while making speculations about its post-COVID-19 scenario. Moreover, the report offers an exhaustive Maleic Anhydride market overview and elaborates on the financial standing of the leading players in the current market situation. Eventually, the report offers conclusive data related to market growth on both the regional and global levels.



Global Maleic Anhydride Market Scope:



A broad Maleic Anhydride market segmentation is the focal point of the report that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders. The report contains expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period. The report further assesses the financial positions of the key players, with a particular focus on their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios. Our expert team has employed several analytical tools like investment assessment, SWOT analysis, and Porter's Five Forces Analysis to accurately evaluate the production capacity of the Maleic Anhydride market.



Key participants include DSM NV, Huntsman Corporation, Lanxess AG, Ashland Inc., Flint Hills Resources, Mitsubishi Chemicals, Merck & Co., Inc., Sasol, Tianjin Bohai Chemicals, and Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd., among others



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global maleic anhydride market on the basis of form, applications, industry vertical, and region:



Form Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



Solid

Brittle

Molten



Applications Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



Unsaturated Polyester Resins

1, 4-Butanediol

Additives

Co-Polymers

Others



Industry Vertical Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



Construction

Automotive

Textile

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Others



Regional Analysis of the Maleic Anhydride Market:



The global Maleic Anhydride market is categorized into several leading geographical regions, including North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report emphasizes the demands and trends for the market, more essentially, in the global market that is spread across the major regions of the world. Under this section of the report, the global Maleic Anhydride market presence across the major regions in terms of the global market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network, and distribution channels has been analyzed.



Key questions addressed in the report:



What are the key factors driving the global Maleic Anhydride market?



Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?



Who are the distributors, traders, and dealers of this market?



What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Maleic Anhydride market?



What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this market over the projected timeline?



Highlights of the TOC:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Maleic Anhydride Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Maleic Anhydride Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing demand from the polymer and coating industries

4.2.2.2. Growth of the construction industry particularly in the developing countries

4.2.2.3. Increasing purchasing power parity of consumers

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Stringent regulatory norms

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis



Continue…



