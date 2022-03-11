Maleic Anhydride Market Overview 2022, Demand, Size, Share, Manufacturers, Industry Trends, Growth and Forecast 2028

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2022 -- According to the IMR, Maleic Anhydride Market report, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Maleic Anhydride Market Research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Maleic Anhydride Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.



The report covers all the prevalent trends playing a major role in the growth of the Maleic Anhydride Market over the forecast period. It also highlights various drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the Market's growth during the forecast period. The study provides a holistic perspective on Market growth in terms of revenue estimates and volume estimates, across different geographies.



Global Maleic Anhydride Market is valued at approximately USD 2.6 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.3% over the forecast period 2021-2027.



Get Free PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) @ https://www.intelligencemarketreport.com/report-sample/507916



Maleic anhydride is a cyclic dicarboxylic anhydride that is the cyclic anhydride of maleic acid. It has a role as an allergen. It is a cyclic dicarboxylic anhydride and a member of furans. The rising automotive industry, growing construction and wind energy sector has led to the adoption of Maleic Anhydride across the forecast period. For Instance: as per the IBEF, Domestic automobiles production increased at 2.36% CAGR between FY16-20 with 26.36 million vehicles being manufactured in the country in FY20. Overall, domestic automobiles sales increased at 1.29% CAGR between FY16-FY20 with 21.55 million vehicles being sold in FY20. Also, with the commercialization of bio-based maleic anhydride, the adoption & demand for Maleic Anhydride is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, increasing battery price parity impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.



The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global Maleic Anhydride Market. Key players profiled in the report include:

Ningbo Jiangning Chemical Co., Ltd. (China)

Huntsman Corporation (US)

Changzhou Yabang Chemical Co., Ltd. (China)

Shanxi Qiaoyou Chemical Co., Ltd. (China)

Polynt-Reichhold Group (Italy)

Zibo Qixiang Tengda Chemical Co., Ltd. (China)

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan)

Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd. (Japan)

LANXESS AG(Germany)



Market Segmentation

The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. The report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The segments and sub-segments covered under regional segmentation are:



By Raw material:

n-butane

Benzene



By Application:

UPR

1,4-BDO

Lubricating Oil Additives

Copolymers

Others



Regional Analysis Covered in this report:

North America [United States, Canada]

Europe [Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia]

Asia-Pacific [China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia]

Latin America [Mexico, Brazil, Argentina]

Middle East & Africa [Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE]



Get Discount up to 30% @ https://www.intelligencemarketreport.com/check-discount/507916



Competitive Outlook

The market growth variables, as well as comprehensive facts on the maximum crucial market competitors, are all examined in this report. Market players, regions, software programs, and exceptional needs can all be used to make contributions to information and understanding. A SWOT analysis of the market is projected in the report. This complete competitive assessment allows you to plan and live before the opposition. A quantitative and qualitative examination of the key element market folks is offered in terms of income, earnings, and price in the forecast time period 2022-2028. In the last segment of the Maleic Anhydride market research studies, business professionals' perspectives are covered. Gain and apprehend the detailed knowledge of the global market and its commercial environment. This lets you recognize the competitiveness of the industry although because of the overall performance of numerous business people.



Table of Content - Major Key Points

Executive Summary, Market Snapshot, Key Trends, Estimation Methodology, Research Assumption

Global Market Definition and Scope, Currency Conversion Rates

Global Competitor Landscape by Players

Global Maleic Anhydride Market Dynamics, Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities

Global Maleic Anhydride Market Industry Analysis, Porter's 5 Force Model, PEST Analysis, Investment Adoption Model

Global Maleic Anhydride Market Analysis, by Type, by Application, by region

Competitive Intelligence, Top Market Strategies, Company Profiles

Research Process, Attributes & Assumption



Buy Single User PDF Report@ https://www.intelligencemarketreport.com/checkout/507916



Contact Us:

Akash Anand

Head of Business Development & Strategy

sales@intelligencemarketreport.com

Phone: +44 20 8144 2758