Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Malic Acid Market (Type - D-malic Acid, L-malic Acid, and DL-malic Acid; End-user - Food and Beverages, Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Chemical, and Other End-users): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025." According to the report, the global malic acid market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.21% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



High Demand from the Food and Beverage Industry



The high demand from the food and beverage industry is majorly driving the global malic acid market. Malic acid is mainly used as a food additive to improve the taste of the food and to increase its shelf life. Changing lifestyle, rise in disposable income of consumers, growing working women population, and rapid urbanization is leading to the adoption of convenience and ready-to-eat food products, which in turn increase the demand for malic acid.



Rise in the Application of Malic Acid in the Animal Feed Industry



Moreover, the rise in the application of malic acid in the animal feed industry is expanding the growth of the malic acid market. Due to the antimicrobial properties and pH controlling ability of malic acid, it is steadily replacing antibiotics in animal feed. Furthermore, the exponentially growing personal care industry is expected to boost the malic acid market.



However, side effects from overconsumption of malic acid are the major restraining factor for the growth of the malic acid market. Nevertheless, the emergence of innovative ingredients in the food and beverage industry is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the key players in the malic acid market.



Asia Pacific Generated the Highest Revenue for the Market



Geographically, Asia Pacific generated the highest revenue for malic acid, dominating the global market. The largest market share of the Asia Pacific region in the global malic acid market attributed to the population explosion, rapid urbanization, growing food and beverage industry, and high end-use industry penetration in countries such as China, India, Korea, and Thailand. Moreover, the presence of a substantial number of producers coupled with cheap labor costs is expected to boost the growth of the malic acid market in this region.



