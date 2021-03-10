New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/10/2021 -- The global Malic Acid Market is forecast to reach USD 287.5 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growing popularity in the energy drinks among athletes and fitness conscious population has spurred the growth of the Malic Acid. The increase in the application of the acid in various end-use industries has encouraged its growth, particularly the boost from the food and beverage industry. The supplement of malic acid, particularly when combined with magnesium, can boost the energy levels in the body.



The rising awareness regarding obesity and other health issues have resulted in a shift in a healthier lifestyle, and consumer preferring healthy food and beverages. Malic acid is a major ingredient in almost all the fruit-flavored liquids and powders used in the food sector. It also plays an important role in regulating animal weight and health by controlling the microbial population in the animal digestive systems, which makes it quite popular in animal feed.



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Malic Acid market and profiled in the report are:



Prinova LLC, Changmao Biochemical Engineering Company Limited, Bartek Ingredients, Polynt S.P.A, Thirumalai Chemicals, Fuso Chemicals, Wego Chemical & Mineral Corp., U.S. Chemicals LLC, Lonza, and The Chemical Company, among others.



The research study further covers the expansion and scope of the market in the key geographies across the globe. It assesses the scope of the market on a global as well as country-wise level. The market is spread across the key regions that include: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the production and consumption patterns, import and export ratio, supply and demand dynamics, key trends and demands, consumer behavior, and presence and operations of prominent players in each region of the market.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2027 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Production Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



From Sugar

Biofuel-Related Coproducts

Lignocellulosic Biomass-Based Production

poly(?-L-malic acid) (PMA) Production



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



D-malic acid

L-malic acid

DL-malic acid



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Food and Beverage

Personal Care

Pharmaceutical

Construction

Electroplating

Others



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Malic Acid market and its competitive landscape.



