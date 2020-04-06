"Malindina Footprints," Sustainable African Barefoot Shoes and Sandals, Now on Kickstarter!

Chur, Switzerland -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/06/2020 -- Malindina Footprints brings unique design and lifestyle to your feet. A premium brand of sustainable, eco-friendly sandals and barefoot shoes, Malindina Footprints uses vegetable-tanned, chrome-free, full-grain leather from a tannery in Moshi, Tanzania, near Kilimanjaro, in every piece footwear. Each 89 percent biodegradable, consumers get the durability and comfort they expect. Combining the feeling of free feet, natural materials, and direct contact with the ground, Malindina Footprints allow people to move and run carefree, and to experience the power and luxury of sustainable footwear.



Handcrafted by expert artisans, Malindina Footprints are made in a small factory in Malindi, Kenya to support the local economy and local workers. Allowing people to see and feel the African passion in every shoe, workers pour years of skill and experience into their craft and are paid an above-average income.



Final designs and color variations will be completed in May 2020. The first men's collection will include two models, a barefoot shoe and a sandal, while the first women's collection will include six models. A one-model children's collection will also be available.



Now on Kickstarter, support production of the first batch of 200 shoes in June 2020. Funds will be used to support efforts for designing, prototyping, testing, refining, and producing each shoe. The Kickstarter campaign is located on the web at:



https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/malindina/malindina-footprints-wear-africa-wherever-you-are



Supporters around the world can support Malindina Footprints by making generous pledges and contributions via Kickstarter. Pledges start at as little as CHF 10. But for a pledge of CHF 29 or more, unlock other rewards as a token of your support, including signature African bracelets or pairs of Malindina Footprints shoes. Some rewards are limited, so do act fast. More information is available on the Kickstarter campaign page.



About Malindina Footprints

Aiming to leave nothing but footprints on Earth, Malindina Footprints is on a mission to provide sustainable, unique footwear to consumers around the world. With beautiful African style, Malindina Footprints expresses beautiful African style through wearable sandals and barefoot shoes.



Contact:



Contact Person: Florian Merkel

Company: Malindina GmbH

City: Chur

Country: Switzerland

Phone: +41 (43) 500 24 15

Email: footprints@malindina.com

Website: http://kck.st/39jn58I