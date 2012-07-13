Malishka Photography Unveils 25-Foot Long Holographic Photographs at Edinburgh Photography Gallery

Edinburgh, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/13/2012 -- 3D technology has changed greatly over the last few years. After first becoming popular in movies like “Avatar” and other Hollywood blockbusters, 3D has made its way into the worlds of video gaming and photography.



Visitors to the Edinburgh Photography Gallery can see the latest in 3-dimensional photography technology. A photography exhibit is currently showcasing a series of large-format 3D photographs featuring the city of Edinburgh and surrounding areas.



The exhibit was created by Kasia Maliszewska, a wedding photographer from Edinburgh’s Malishka Photography. Kasia wanted to highlight the beauty of Edinburgh in a way that had never been done before. The exhibit seeks to draw visitors from all over Scotland:



“I am very excited about using this format! This will appeal to people if they like artistic photography presented in a different and modern way.”



The highlight of the exhibit is a set of three high-resolution 25-foot long holographic images. Combining the latest in 3D photography technology with the beauty of Edinburgh, Kasia wants visitors to be amazed when they see her work. Kasia promises that exhibit attendees will see Edinburgh in a way they have never seen the city before. The unique photography exhibit is currently on display until August 30th, 2012. Visitors can discover the exhibit for themselves by going to the Photography Gallery in Bruntsfield, Edinburgh.



Kasia currently runs Malishka Photography, which specializes in providing Edinburgh wedding photographer services. She describes her images as having a relaxed and artistic style.



From her website, MalishkaPhotography.com, Kasia provides a gallery of high-resolution shots from recent photo-shoots and weddings. Visitors can click on the ‘Offers’ section to browse through the photography packages that Malishka Photography has to offer. Or, they can click on ‘Booking’ in order to register for an appointment.



Malishka Photography also has a blog which highlights some of the studio’s recent events including photographs from recent weddings, as well as photography-related quotes of the day.



Whether couples are interested in booking a wedding photographer Edinburgh or wanting to check out the latest in 3D photography techniques Kasia Malishka believes she has the knowledge and experience to create exciting images.



About Malishka Photography

Malishka Photography is an established photography company based in Edinburgh, Scotland. The company specializes in wedding photography and photo-shoots. Those who are interested in Malishka Photography’s services can visit their website at: http://malishkaphotography.com